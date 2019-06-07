Newborn dies after beating in Wisconsin home

Police say a two-month-old child is dead, a victim of domestic violence.

Jaquirion Dancer was just 2 months old.

Before 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the home for a domestic violence situation.

The baby was reportedly being held in mom's arms when the suspect started hitting the mom and the boy.

Jaquirion was so badly hurt during the beating, he was taken to a hospital. Later that night, Jaquirion died from his injuries.

"We do have a suspect in custody for that. It is going to be reviewed at the district attorney's office in the next coming days," Assistant Chief Steve Caballero said.

His mother was too distraught to go on camera, but she shared a picture so people can remember her baby boy.

"She's grieving. She's very sad," said Rev. Dan Quakkelaar, a pastor, who met with the mother to offer comfort and support.

“You know, this is her little boy who was born not long ago, a preemie who was fighting and doing well, and for her this is a huge tragedy,” he said. “You can tell from the picture that he was a beautiful boy and full of life, and it’s hard to deal with when a life like that is lost and so tragically and so unnecessarily.”

