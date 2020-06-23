New tool helps DHS track COVID-19 activity level by region

The state has rolled out a new tool to track COVID-19 activity.

This new site allows people to track how much COVID-19 activity is going on in an area of the state.

The data dashboard consists of maps and tables that toggle between counties and larger state regions.

The map is color-coded to indicate overall coroanvirus activity status; either low, medium or high.

Both Brown County and Northeast Wisconsin region are showing high activity.

Two primary data points are tracked. The case rate per 100,000 people in the past two weeks and the percent change of cases in the past two weeks.

“These two data points are combined into a composite indicator to determine the overall activity level in a county or a region,” said Andrea Palm, secretary designee for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Palm says local health officials have been asking for more data to help track the virus.

With no orders from the state, counties and municipal governments are left to make their own decisions.

“Understanding the burden of cases, whether they are going in the right or wrong direction, is really important piece of information to help them make those decisions,” said Palm.

Also left to make its own decisions are school districts.

The governor addressed the Department of Public Instruction's “Education Forward” plan released Monday

He also says the state is working on how to support districts struggling financially due to unanticipated costs of the coronavirus.

“We've already started reviewing next year's budget to see where we can find areas to cut so that school districts will be held harmless as well as other municipalities,” said Governor Tony Evers.

