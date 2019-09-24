New suicide prevention program recommended in Wisconsin

A task force that studied ways to prevent suicides in Wisconsin is recommending creating a statewide suicide prevention program with a director who would oversee the effort.

That is one of a series of recommendations made by the task force created by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in May. The Associated Press obtained a copy of its report Tuesday ahead of a planned news conference Wednesday to release it.

Republicans have sparred with Democrats over how best to tackle the problem of suicide in Wisconsin. The Republican-controlled budget committee has deferred spending money on suicide prevention programs awaiting the task force's recommendations.

The newly proposed suicide-prevention program would be housed at the Department of Health Services and would be charged with providing educational programs for the public, training and enhancing crisis services.

