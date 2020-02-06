New state grant to support peer-to-peer suicide prevention in schools

This week a new state grant program was created. The money it provides will support peer-to-peer suicide prevention in schools.

"When I was a teenager i didn't want to listen to my own parents, much less adults who were my parents,” said Val Neff, who is a part of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) ox Valley.

Neff is the assistant director at Iris Place in Appleton, which allows people in crisis to access peer-to-peer support.

"It's somebody who has their own personal experience with living well with mental health supporting someone who's going through their own struggles as well,” said Neff.

Now a new state grant will help schools incorporate peer-to-peer programming.

"We need to be looking closer at mental health supports and suicide prevention among young people, among our teenagers and younger,” said Neff. “And I think this is a really, really great step to making sure that people who are struggling at that age have people they can talk to."

The new statute will allow schools with high school grade students to apply for a $1,000 grant to fund peer-to-peer programming out of a total $250,000 grant fund.

Some, like the Neenah Joint School District, have already invested in peer-to-peer programs and know how well they can work.

"It's so cool to have so many kids get involved with this,” said Neenah School District mental health coordinator Michael Altekruse, Ph.D.

Altekruse says almost 200 students got trained last year as "peers" for their Sources of Strength program. It lets students create positive mental health campaigns within the district.

"Whether it be to reduce substance abuse, whether it be to reduce suicide, or anti-bullying efforts, it does help to get the students input,” said Altekruse. "So they learn a lot more about how to promote these messages so that people can become more aware of it."

But, while he’s happy to see the state supporting peer-to-peer, he says it serves only one important part of addressing mental health with students. The district also incorporates a Signs of Suicide program to teach young adults about the signs of suicide and depression, and how to help a friend in need.

“We've seen a combination of that Signs of Suicide program and Sources of Strength has helped to decrease a lot of our students... considering suicide and even attempts,” said Altekruse. “Just by promoting these messages of hope, but also looking at ways for kids of reaching out and helping each other."

Altekruse says their programs still urge students to turn to a trusted adult, but that peer-to-peer style support is a great way start.

"If we can continue to do some of these peer-to-peer types of programs like Sources of Strength, and getting the monies to be able to do that across different school districts, we start to get the right language about how to do things positively,” said Altekruse.

"It's really, really amazing that something like this is going to be happening and I can't wait to see how it goes in the schools,” said Neff.

The grant will be available by next school year. Neff says that NAMI does have peer-to-peer programming for teenagers in the community. Visit NAMI’s website to learn moreCLICK HERE.

