New social media campaign asks who you're staying home for

Brown County Health officials have launched a new social media campaign in an effort to keep neighbors connected and healthy.

The campaign, called "Who are you staying home for?" encourages everyone in Brown County to share their stories about who they're staying home for on social media.

Officials say they're encouraging residents to tell them why they're at home as a way to connect virtually instead of physically, and to also share stories and experiences in a positive manner.

When posting, use the hashtag #StayHealthyBC.

Hey Brown County—we’d love to hear from you! Tell us who you are keeping safe and healthy by staying at home. Let’s connect virtually and share our stories! #StayHealthyBC #COVID19 #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/w35Jx0Wb4i — Brown Co Public Health (@BrownCoHealth) April 2, 2020

In addition, officials add this keeps this helps practice social distancing .

Everyone is reminded to limit trips to one time a week, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, clean and sanitize high-touch surfaces regularly, and to cover coughs or sneezes in the elbow or sleeve, not the hands.