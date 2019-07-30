New sign appears at Bay Park Square Mall for Dave & Buster's

There's a new message on the sign outside Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon, featuring the logo of Dave & Buster's with the words "Coming Soon."

The Ashwaubenon Village Board unanimously approved changes to the mall's Planned Unit Development overlay zoning district last week.

It approved redeveloping the former Younkers Furniture Gallery store into a Dave & Buster's restaurant, sports bar and arcade.

The development plan also includes changes for two lots outside the mall along Oneida Street. One of those lots will be for a Panda Express. The other lot is tenatively planned to house restaurants Blaze Pizza and Mission BBQ.