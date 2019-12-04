New project helps students resolve conflicts from the inside out

Students in Kewaunee County are among the first in the state to learn how to cope with their emotions before they escalate and cause harm to themselves or others.

Students learn the code of conduct through the CoreMatters Project.

“What we're trying to do is teach them to be strong on the inside, so they can handle any problems or conflict that may come their way in non-violent ways,” said Susan Barnes, project administrator for the COREMatters Project.

Middle school students at Holy Rosary Catholic School in Kewaunee are using physical activity as a foundation to learn how to manage social situations through the project.

“A lot of times, those children that go into schools and hurt someone else is because they don't have the coping mechanisms within themselves to handle whatever adversity they're dealing with,” said Christy Pace, curriculum coordinator for the project.

Students recite the code of conduct at the start of each lesson and then work on their core, literally and figuratively.

“We want to emulate an oak tree. Why do we want to emulate an oak tree? Because it's the strongest thing in nature, really; and why is it so strong? Because it has balance, flexibility and strength. You need to have all three of those physically to handle what's coming at you,” said Pace.

It’s a 13-week program geared towards 5th graders.

Barnes and Pace teamed up about five years ago to start the project, which first focused on bullying prevention, but turned into a resiliency initiative after research through the pilot program.

“What we have found is that a lot of kids out there don’t have that bounce back, that resiliency to handle adversity,” said Barnes.

Seventh-grader Natalie Stollberg says since starting the program, she's seen herself grow.

“I've been more positive with myself and I've learned to treat adults with more respect,” said Stollberg.

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski helped bring the program to Kewaunee County and Door County schools this year. He says this is a different approach to helping stop bullies.

“We’re done creating victims, we’re done empowering bullies by having victims,” said Joski. “If we can empower our youth, if we can empower these children to be confident and to stand up and be resilient, we’re going to deny these bullies their victims.”

One teacher says she’s seen the positive impact it has had on students in the classroom.

“I've seen a couple of instances where students have gotten upset about something happening and another student will say, ‘practice your COREMatters breathing’ and they they'll breath and calm down,” said Jenny Schlies, who teaches fifth and sixth graders at Holy Rosary Catholic School.

Click here to learn more about the project.

