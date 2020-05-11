New program, hotline launched for anyone in need of support following elder abuse

A new toll-free hotline is now available for community members and victims who need resources regarding elder abuse.

Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources announced the launch of the new hotline program on Monday, which was created through a federal grant that was awarded to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crime.

The hotline is available for community members and victims to call for help in obtaining needed resources, make referrals, and to call local authorities.

The hotline can be reached by calling 1-833-586-0107.

In addition, the program will include outreach to victims through online ads, print materials and an online reporting tool.

If you believe you're a victim of elder abuse, or know of someone who may be experiencing elder abuse, you're asked to make a report through the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-833-586-0107.

