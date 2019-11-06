New place for kids with autism opens in De Pere

The city of De Pere introduced a new facility for children with autism Wednesday.

Wisconsin Early Learning Autism Project and the Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on WEAP's new learning center on De Pere's W. Main Ave. (WBAY photo)

The Wisconsin Early Learning Autism Project (WEAP) cut the ribbon on its third learning center in the state.

It will provide early intervention and clinical treatment for children with autism spectrum disorders.

WEAP says it has 20 years of research and practice and offers an enriching environment for children to learn and grow.

"With center based treatment, you are actually able to utilize so much more resources that are value for our kids such as peer interactions, socialization, routines, learning with distractions, and so much more that kids can get out of treatment," clinical director Kerry Hoops said.

This will be beneficial for the community because families will be able to drop off their kids for child care treatment.

The center is at 1141 W. Main Ave. We're told the building doesn't have any toys or furniture ready but there are plenty of opportunities for jobs and volunteers.