Austin Straubel announces new nonstop flight to Florida

There’s a new nonstop flight coming out of Austin Straubel.

On Sept. 10, Frontier Airlines announced a new nonstop flight from Green Bay to Orlando -- home of Disney World, Universal Studios and many other attractions.

This new service will run three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday joining the already nonstop service to Denver which also operates three times a week.

Fares will be as low as $59 starting Nov 14.

“One of the routes consistently requested by the traveling public in Northeast Wisconsin is a nonstop Florida flight from GRB during the fall and winter months,” says Airport Director Marty Piette.

But it's not just a flight for Wisconsin snowbirds to enjoy winter sun. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach expects Floridians to take advantage of what Wisconsin has to offer.

"Anytime I think we can have a direct connection to a community, obviously that is a huge benefit for our area. We've been blessed to have an international team called the Green Bay Packers, and the fact we have more direct flights will only boost the profile of the community," Streckenbach said.

Daniel Shurz adds, “We love that Green Bay Area travelers have welcomed our low-fares and friendly flying experience and look forward to continuing our outstanding partnership with the airport and community.”

The service is seasonal, with frequency and times subject to change. To find availability and the most updated schedule, visit https://www.flyfrontier.com/