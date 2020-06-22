New memorial to honor those buried in unmarked community burial site

An Oconto man is setting out to honor the lives of hundreds of people who are buried on public land with no marker in Potter's Field, an empty space along the edge of Oconto's Evergreen Cemetery.

Peter Gabrielson, a member of the Oconto County Historical Society and a former history teacher, says he discovered the community burial site after seeking out the headstone of a relative for an article in Voyageur Magazine.

"It was about the Norwegian settlers on the shore here, and in the process I had pictures of my great-grandparents' family, which was one of the first families to settle out here on the North Bay Shore. They were commercial fisherman, and they had pictures of all the kids - eight kids - except for the first, the little one that was born here," said Gabrielson.

He then reached out to the Evergreen Cemetery Associate for help finding her gravestone.

"I said, 'It says she's here, but I can't figure out where she is, and there's no stone.' He asked 'Do you have a date?' and I said, 'Yes' so he says, 'that's easy,' and he looked it up, he's looking, looking, and he looks and he says, 'Well, that's because she's buried in the Potter's Field."

Potter's Field is the final resting place for at least 200 people, who were immigrants to Oconto, as well as those who were young, sick and poor - all who once called the city home.

The term dates back to biblical times and refers to the public land communities kept to bury those on the lowest levels in society.

"Okay, you had a rough life and back then, when they publicized things they were very blunt and sometimes they were very blunt about someone's circumstances which sometimes wasn't good, and then when the time comes, well you'll be buried in the potter's field or you'll be buried in a paupers grave," said Gabrielson.

Now, there are no headstones or markers to remember those people.

"Just buried in pine boxes. Originally there were maybe wooden markers, maybe not," said Gabrielson.

Although it was a popular way to bury those on the margins of society in the 19th and early 20th centuries, Gabrielson wants to make sure those people won't be forgotten.

"I wanted a rough boulder. A good solid boulder. I didn't want anything fancy, and I wanted a nice bronze plaque on that to explain the issue," said Gabrielson. "The plan is to have a plaza, maybe about 16' wide by about 10' deep or so, and there's going to be granite stones, and the idea is on each of those granite stones, the name of someone buried there will be recorded."

The project has been met with community support, and fully funded by a $20,525 grant from the Bond Foundation, which is committed to the growth and improvement of Oconto County and surrounding areas.

"This is a common thing it seems to be nowadays - recognizing this type of hardship from the past. I think it brings people together," said Gabrielson.

Gabrielson tells WBAY he hopes to see the memorial completed this fall.