New look for Olde Main Street District

A new look to Olde Main Street District is happening as two long vacant buildings are being torn down.

They're located on the corner of North Baird and Main Street.

The owners of the property are hoping to attract new businesses and create more opportunities in the area.

"These are a few buildings that have been in pretty serious disrepair,” Olde Main Stree Incorporated Executive Director Jeff Mirkes said. “These buildings were in pretty tough condition and it was time.

Surrounding business owners said it's about time too.

"They look very depressing and old,” Ana’s Fashion and Beauty Supply Owner Ana Ortega said.

Ortega’s beauty supply is right across the street from the buildings.

She said a new look could mean more money for her.

“If they bring some new buildings that will bring more people and make us feel better,” Ortega said.

The owners of the property are looking for the best use of the site.

Their goal is bringing a business that highlights the East River.

"The East River has been hidden for so many years behind these buildings,” Mirkes said. “We know the power of the Fox River and a lot of the success taken place with the parks and etc.