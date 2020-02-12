New local non-profit helps with restorative permanent makeup

A brand new non-profit in the Green Bay area is helping people with life-altering experiences start the next chapter of their lives.

Jill Ullmer is the founder and said the idea for Hope and Olive came from her own life experience.

“I have trichotillomania, so it's a hair-pulling disorder, and it affects 1 in 25 people,” said Ullmer.

Ullmer specializes in eyebrows but does 3D areola restoration. She said the impact of a cosmetic change goes beyond the surface of the skin. It restores confidence in a cancer survivor for example, and rejuvenates the spirit.

“After someone goes through their cancer journey, they often times don't have their eyebrows left because of the aftermath of chemo,” said Ullmer.

Action 2 News met Bridget Foley, three-time breast cancer survivor and has seen the benefit of restorative permanent makeup.

“For a survivor I think you're so grateful that you won the battle, that you don't think you should be focusing on the battle wounds, that's the hardest part,” said Foley.

Foley said with Ullmer’s help, she got a piece of herself back.

“What Hope and Olive is doing on the outside, it'll kind of bring the inside back together by giving that self-esteem back,” said Foley.

In the same way, Ullmer said Hope and Olive can help lots of people including burn trauma survivors, people with alopecia, and others.

“In terms of human trafficking, branding tattoos, unfortunately, are sometimes part of that experience, so Hope and Olive would be able to lift that tattoo and lighten it,” said Ullmer.

Hope and Olive has kicked off the ‘Soles for Hope’ fundraiser and is collecting new or gently used shoes as a way to raise money for its services.