New group hopes to support moms through creative expression

A Green Bay woman wanting to explore how motherhood changes someone's artistic ability just started a group called Mama + Maker. It's meant to celebrate and empower moms who sometimes don't take enough time for themselves.

Kasey Hock, the founder of Mama + Maker is an artist and photographer and said when she became a mom two years ago a lot changed.

“There was this whole period of time where I just felt like every non-mommy part of me was on auto-pilot, I forgot how to take care of myself beyond my own basic needs,” said Hock.

That experience is what inspired her to start Mama + Maker, a way for moms to feel supported through creative expression.

“I want women to be able to get out of the house, to try something new, to take chances, and make things and get to know each other because when we're all in it together we can say I’ve been there, you know, I know what you're going through,” said Kast.

Artless Bastard, an art gallery in De Pere, will host the group using the space for its workshops. The first workshop will be hand lettering with local artist Jenna Kast, a mom herself.

“We take the time to take our kids to soccer, to art class, to dance class, to everything, but we don't necessarily always take the time to do those things for ourselves, so having this opportunity in a workshop that can be done in a couple hours, that has childcare, is a sort of really easy barrier to entry,” said Kast.

Artless Bastard Owner Alexis Arnold said she thinks it’s a great idea to get moms together this way.

“Just to that camaraderie in the community where they're connecting but also they get to get out of the house and have a fun experience but their children are still involved,” said Arnold.

Meanwhile, Hock said she's excited to see Mama + Maker grow into a strong community of moms empowering other moms.

