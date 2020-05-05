New efforts announced for statewide COVID-19 contact tracing

Governor Evers has announced the Department of Health Services (DHS) hopes to have 1,000 statewide contact tracers as the state hopes to increase testing capabilities for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Evers' office announced the DHS has received more than 1,000 applications a few days after new contact tracing job openings were announced.

Contact tracing allows public health to track the spread of COVID-19, and break the chain of disease spread, and is done by contacting anyone who have tested positive, learning who they've had recent contact with, and then planning

This comes, as Evers announced in his Badger Bounce Back Plan (BBBP), as the state increases tests to 85,000 a week.

Under the BBBP, the state's goal is to interview positive cases within 24 hours of diagnosis, and contacts within another 24 hours.

As of right now, interviews are planned for the week of May 11, and Evers adds the DHS is coordinating the amount of tracers with the number of projected tests and positive cases.

So far, Evers says the DHS has already trained an additional 401 contact tracers throughout the past two months, but the program is scaling up to match Wisconsin's expanded COVID-19 testing.

Evers' office says the department is also looking at technology options to facilitate communication and case management, and also increase the speed and efficiency with which individuals who may need to quarantine are identified and contacted.