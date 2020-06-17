New dentist devices control spread of droplets

Dental Associates in Northeast Wisconsin are using new devices to hep stop the spread of COVID-19.

It's called Mr. Thirsty.

We us our cavitron, that cavitron produces aerosol, so bacteria, viral products are produced," Hygienists Ann Leclair said.

The purple device helps reduce aerosols or spray that comes from a person's mouth and are sent out into the air.

"Essentially it just sucks it in, so it's not at risk to myself or to patients," Leclair said.

Leclair said otherwise droplets can reach as far as six feet from your mouth.

The Mr. Thirsty website touts the ability to cut aerosol production by 90%.

Dental Associates is also taking other actions to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

"Every time I come into work I have to get my temperature taken to make sure I don't have any symptoms of COVID or any symptoms," said Leclair. "Each patient that comes in gets their temperature taken as well."

Patients also have to rinse their mouth with a peroxide solution.

Dental Associates is also offering video visits as an alternative to some in-person appointments.