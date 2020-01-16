New charges filed against man accused of killing Hollywood Hein

Prosecutors have filed new charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Kevin "Hollywood" Hein at a Neenah bar.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows Casey Cameron, 36, has been charged with five counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety related to people who were in the Short Branch Saloon at the time of the Oct. 14 fatal shooting and robbery.

Cameron is also charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the killing of Hollywood and Armed Robbery.

Prosecutors dismissed the previous case against Cameron and re-filed Jan. 15 with the new charges. The new charges allege Cameron showed "utter disregard for human life" when it came to two women and three men who were in the Short Branch Saloon.

The crime happened Oct. 14, 2019. Neenah Police responded to the scene and found Hollywood Hein on the ground with a "large amount of blood" coming from his head and torso. Hollywood was pronounced dead at the scene.

A bartender who is listed as one of the victims told police that a man wearing sunglasses and handkerchiefs over his face had entered the bar through the front door vestibule. He approached the bar and told her to put all the money in a black shopping bag. She thought he was joking, but he pulled out a small handgun.

The bartender said Hein made a comment like, "Are you f---ing kidding me" and Hollywood started walking toward the exit. The robber followed Hollywood and told him not to leave. Hein continued out of the bar. The robber returned to the bartender and grabbed the bag of money before walking out.

At the scene, officers found four spent casings. They also found blood and a number of $20 bills scattered in the parking lot. A black bandanna worn by the suspect was found near Hollywood's body.

After the shooting, Hollywood's body was taken to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Doctors found that Hollywood had been shot in the right shoulder, stomach, upper left back and left side of the head or face.

One of the examiners recovered bullet fragments and turned them over to police. Fingernail clippings were provided to the State Crime Lab for analysis.

From the patron cell phone video and other evidence, investigators were able to narrow down their suspect description to a balding or bald white male who was likely 6'3" or taller (Hollywood was 6'2").

On Oct. 17, a Crime Stoppers tip came in indicating Casey J. Cameron, a Hell's Lover Motorcycle Club member, had "characteristics of the suspect." The tip noted that Cameron had scratches over his right eye after the shooting happened. The tipster said Cameron's roommate has a vehicle similar to the one used by the shooter.

Police staked out Cameron's home on Racine Street in Menasha. They saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect car. Cameron tossed a cigarette out, and that's when an alert officer made a big move.

"The officer observed the cigarette be thrown out the window. He recovered that cigarette, sent it to the crime lab," Winnebago County District Attorney Christian Gossett said. "They very quickly processed the DNA and connected it to the evidence that had been found at the scene, which ultimately helped them establish the identity."

On Nov. 8, police received a report from the Wisconsin Crime Lab that a DNA profile on the cigarette was consistent with DNA found on the bandanna at the scene. The DNA on the cigarette was also consistent with swabs from the crime scene. DNA from Hollywood's fingernail clippings also matched the cigarette butt DNA, according to the complaint.

Cameron appeared in Winnebago County Court Jan. 15 after the new complaint was filed. He's being held on a $750,000 cash bond. Time limits were waived for a preliminary hearing.

Cameron's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.