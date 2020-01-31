New bobblehead has J.J. Watt riding a badger

J.J. Watt may be the most beloved non-Packers NFL player in Wisconsin. Now fans can get a new bobblehead of the Houston Texan riding a badger.

On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee released the officially licensed collectible featuring the former Wisconsin Badger defensive end.

The Watt-riding-a-badger bobblehead is limited edition. The bobbleheads are numbered to 2,020.

The bobbleheads go for $40 plus shipping. They'll be delivered in May. CLICK HERE to order.

Watt has earned a number of honors in his NFL career--including NFL Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

The Wisconsin native is also known for his charitable giving and fundraising. Watt helped raise more than $37 million for victims of Hurricane Harvey. That effort landed him the honor of 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Watt's ties to Wisconsin date back to his high school days in Pewaukee.

The bobblehead was manufactured by FOCO.

