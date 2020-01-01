New Year's Day fires impact 22 people across Wisconsin

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is helping 22 people affected by fires New Year's Day, including eight people in northeast Wisconsin.

Two adults and three children were displaced from an apartment fire along N. Baird Street in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Fire Department says the thermostat malfunctioned leaving the unit without heat.

One adult and two children were also displaced by a house fire in Shawano.

Red Cross spokespeople say those affected received assistance for temporary lodging and immediate needs.

Three people were also displaced by a fire in Hartford, and 11 people displaced after a duplex fire in Beloit.