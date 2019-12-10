New Wisconsin E.coli case linked to old romaine lettuce warning

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is warning people again not to eat any romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region in California.

Another case of E.coli poisoning in the state was confirmed to be linked to the multi-state E.coli outbreak.

Health officials found an unopened bag of pre-washed, chopped romaine lettuce from the patient's home. The Fresh Express-brand Leafy Green Romaine lettuce had a use-by date of November 14, 2019. The lettuce tested positive for the same strain that has made 102 people sick in 23 states, resulting in 58 hospitalizations.

A Fresh Brands salad mix -- the Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kit -- was also linked to another E. coli outbreak with eight patients in Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota (see related story). However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's still investigating what ingredient in that salad made people sick, and they have not confirmed these are connected to the larger outbreak.

State health officials emphasize that no single brand, product, or variety of salad was reported by all of the people who became sick. Ninety-seven percent of E. coli patients reported eating leafy greens within a week before becoming sick. The only common denominator has been romaine lettuce that came from the Salinas Valley.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is aware that some products containing romaine lettuce are still on store shelves.

They urge consumers to carefully check the packages and labeling and avoid purchasing any romaine products -- in any form -- from the Salinas growing region. If you have any in your home, throw it away. Health officials additionally recommend you clean the refrigerator surface or produce drawers that came in contact with the lettuce.