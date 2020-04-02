New U.W.-Green Bay chancellor named

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will soon have a new chancellor at the helm.

Michael Alexander was approved unanimously by the U.W. Board of Regents Thursday.

He starts his new role May 1. He will be Green Bay's seventh chancellor in the university's history.

He succeeds Gary Miller, who left last September to become president of the University of Akron.

Alexander has been the Green Bay university's provost and vice-chancellor since last July. Before that, he was a professor of music and music director at universities in Colorado and Georgia.

"My passion and dedication for the people of this community are stronger than ever, and my family is proud to call Green Bay our home. With a growing academic portfolio, deep connections to the community and presence in the region, UW-Green Bay will continue to expand its impact on the population it serves," Alexander said in a statement released by UWGB.

U.W.-Green Bay also includes campuses in Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan. Combined, the campuses serve more than 8,700 students.

According to the university, since coming to Green Bay, Alexander led the expansion of continuing education and community engagement efforts to provide more educational opportunities to high school students and area businesses; created an Office of Sustainability to improve efficiencies; and increased the university's profile in environmental study.

"I have been immensely impressed with his vast knowledge of higher education and his vision for the future that aligns with UW-Green Bay’s mission. Mike has exceptional analytical skills and the ability to quickly put into action the necessary steps to move the university forward," interim chancellor Sheryl Van Gruensven praised in a statement.