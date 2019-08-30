New Menominee Nation Arena managers shake up concert schedule

Three concerts at Menominee Nation Arena have been canceled or postponed as a new management team takes over.

The new management team was brought on in June 2019 to strengthen the business plan. That comes with shaking up the previously announced concert schedule.

The Tesla show is canceled.

Buckcherry is being rescheduled. A new date will be announced.

Rodney Atkins is "tentatively postponed." The arena says it is "pending reschedule."

“We truly regret to have to change these shows,” stated Jason Fields, General Manager of Menominee Nation Arena. “We want the community to feel ensured that moving forward, our management team will do everything within our power to keep shows from being rescheduled and/or canceled. We have a full list of live engagements that will be announced during the month of September for the remainder of 2019 and the 2020 season.”

Refunds will be available for canceled shows.

Tickets for rescheduled shows will be honored on the new date.

Questions? Contact the Menominee Nationa Arena. CLICK HERE for contact information.

Arena owner Fox Valley Pro Basketball is going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Firm Kerkman & Dunn is handling the reorganization process.