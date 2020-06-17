New London man killed following Outagamie County crash

Authorities say a 25-year-old New London man is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to State Highway 15 just west of Cross Road in the Town of Hortonia around 3:18 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the man, who was alone in the vehicle, and had received life threatening injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities add the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which caused the highway to be closed for about three hours for crash reconstruction.

At this time, the incident is still being investigated.

The name of the man has not been released at this time.

No word on what caused the crash, which didn't involve any other vehicles.

