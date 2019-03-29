New London man arrested for October drug overdose death

New London Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for an October drug overdose death.

Police say Eric Stern of New London has been referred to the Waupaca County District Attorney's Office for a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

Stern was arrested in connection to the Oct. 5 opioid overdose death of Shane Heuer, 26.

He was booked into the Waupaca County Jail on March 27, police say.

Police say Stern is expected to be charged on Friday. No other information was released.

