New London case nets first conviction from backlogged sex assault test kits

A 2012 sexual assault in New London is the first case to net a conviction from the testing of backlogged sexual assault kits.

A jury in Waupaca County has found Leroy C. Whittenberger guilty of three counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul referred to Whittenberger as a "serial sexual offender."

Whittenberger assaulted a teen in New London in July 2012. The victim's sexual assault kit went untested for years due to a backlog at the state crime lab.

It was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative in 2017.

“A survivor who waited years for justice has finally received it,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Yesterday’s verdict is a result of her courage and the work of the public servants who have been dedicated to getting justice in this case.”

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Whittenberger has three previous sex assault convictions from Lincoln and Marathon Counties.

Nine people have been criminally charged as a result of Wisconsin Sex Assault Kit Initiative, according to the state Department of Justice.

As of July 31, 2019, 1,016 DNA kits have been added to the national database of DNA profiles. That's out of 4,471 tested sex assault kits.