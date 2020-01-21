New London apartment fire forces evacuation

Unattended cooking might be to blame for a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in New London forcing an evacuation.

Firefighters responded around 4:30 PM to the complex located at the intersection of Oshkosh Street and West Wolf River Drive.

Firefighters say luckily no one was injured and the one person who was in the apartment at the time of the fire, was already out when they pulled up on the scene.

However the entire complex which has 24 units was evacuated as a precaution.

Residents were moved inside a church that was across the street because of the cold weather outside.

The fire chief told Action 2 News that flames were visible when they first arrived in a lower level unit.

The fire was quickly put out, but other units in the vicinity did suffer smoke damage, which is why some people are still being kept out.

Captain Don Conat of the New London Fire Department said, "It appears the fire started on top of the stove, and we're taking a look at that."

He added,"We encounter this a lot where people put stuff on the stove and turn on the oven and they get occupied doing something else and forget that it's on the stove and naturally starts on fire."

Firefighters did have to pull out a couple of pets from the apartment.

The Red Cross was also on the scene and they're assisting anyone who won't be allowed back inside for the time being.

