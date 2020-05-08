New London Public Museum wants personal accounts to document pandemic

Museums may not be open, but it doesn't mean they've stopped working. New London's Public Museum is currently working to document this time during the pandemic, with some community help.

The Public Museum is all about preserving history through a variety of artifacts. But Museum Director Christine Cross says it's firsthand accounts that truly put things in perspective.

"It really is the stories that help to create touchstones for the future,” said Cross. "Instead of all the statistics of how many people were sick and how much testing, which is also important for history, but to have that personal touch for history -- that is the key to be able to bring it alive for people."

Now the museum is looking to collect more of those "touchstones", documenting what it's like for people in the New London area to live though a pandemic.

"This is a really, really amazing time in history for better, for worse,” said Cross.

Cross says people of any age can submit an entry. A 5-year-old too young to write submitted a drawing instead.

"We're not looking for great literature or anything like that. Write a poem, write a haiku, write a few lines," said Cross. "We just want to be able to show someone 50 years from now what people were feeling when they went through this, how this affected their lives."

Any entry turned in by June 7 will be submitted into a random drawing for $50. But, anything sent in beyond that date will still be put into a permanent archive.

"It really is an opportunity for people who are living through history right now to get their thoughts and feelings out on paper preserved for future generations,” said Cross.

The museum would prefer entries be sent to its email: museum@newlondonwi.org

If you can’t access a computer, the mailing address for the New London Public Museum is 406 S Pearl St. New London, WI 54961.

For more information or updates from the museum, visit its Facebook page: CLICK HERE

