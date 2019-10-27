New Holstein's haunted hotel helps fund restoration of historic building

Plenty of people get a kick out of being spooked, especially around Halloween. A few people decided to use that to their advantage and created a haunted attraction that’s helping a major project in new Holstein.

Spooky sounds and sights can be found in the Haunted Past Time Hotel in New Holstein throughout October.

“It’s a little more kid-friendly today, it’s not as spooky as we normally have it,” said Bobbie Jo Smith.

That’s because Sunday afternoon a “Kids Spooktacular Day” was held.

The building, built in the 1800s, can easily creep people out. Smith, along with Casey and Shaw Langenfeld recently bought it.

“Oh, it’s awesome, it’s perfect,” said Smith. “It’s kind of freaky inside anyways so it’s been a great turnout and it’s been a great building to do it in.”

“They were a little leery to go in,” said Matt Fore, referring to his two young children. “So we stayed outside, but I hear a lot of people love it and it’s a great use of the space right now.”

But Smith and her counterparts have bigger plans for the historic space now called “Magdelena”.

“We’re renovating the building to bring it back to life again,” said Smith.

The building was first used to house German immigrants then overtime became a dance hall, hotel, and a community gathering space. But for years it has been sitting empty.

“It’s important for us to bring the community back together again and bring a gathering place to the community,” said Smith.

They plan to renovate the building and add a coffee shop, art studio, and senior center among other features with hopes the hall will be used for various events.

“We want to stick a lot of time and effort and money into it,” said Smith.

Proceeds from the haunted tours, pumpkin painting, bouncy houses, and carnival games will all go towards the renovation.

“I think it’s fantastic, everything they’re going to do here,” said Fore. “Between the coffee shop, the free space, the art space, it’s great for the community.”

Smith says the support of their idea from the community and all of their volunteers at the haunted hotel is fantastic.

“It’s great, we appreciate everyone coming down today,” said Smith. “All the funds will go to great use on the renovation of the building.”

Smith says they hope to start renovating by next spring. If people would like to donate to the renovation project, they can visit this GoFundMe page.

