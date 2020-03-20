New Gov. order opens bars for takeout, updates other requirements

A new order from Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Human Services relaxes requirements on some businesses during this health emergency but imposes some new requirements on others.

The change treats bars like restaurants, allowing them to offer carryout sales of alcohol and food if local ordinances allow it. "This will help ensure thousands of establishments can stay in business during this unprecedented health emergency," the order reads.

It also closes all hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, tanning salons, day spas, body art and tattoo parlors in the state effective 5 p.m. today, Friday, March 20.

Also under the order: