New Gov. order opens bars for takeout, updates other requirements

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new order from Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Human Services relaxes requirements on some businesses during this health emergency but imposes some new requirements on others.
The change treats bars like restaurants, allowing them to offer carryout sales of alcohol and food if local ordinances allow it. "This will help ensure thousands of establishments can stay in business during this unprecedented health emergency," the order reads.
It also closes all hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, tanning salons, day spas, body art and tattoo parlors in the state effective 5 p.m. today, Friday, March 20.
Also under the order:
- Media and news organizations can remain open to provide the public with vital information.
- Laundromats may remain open.
- Banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions may remain open if they practice social distancing.
- All parts of the food delivery system – from farms to stores – may remain open.
- Clarifies that cafeterias in healthcare facilities may remain open to serve our healthcare workers.
- Allied health professions, such as acupuncturists, are unaffected by the mass gathering ban.
- All parts of our transportation system can continue to serve our economy.
- Any facility used for in-person absentee voting or as a polling location may remain open for voting, except for sites at long-term care and assisted care facilities.
The state's prohibition on gatherings of 10 or more people, inside or outside, will continue. The state continues to emphasize the importance of social distancing and following other public health recommendations, including staying home if you feel sick, frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home as much as possible.