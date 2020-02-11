New Brown County Expo Center takes shape

If you've driven near Lambeau Field lately you've likely noticed the substantial progress being made on the new Brown County Expo Center.

Work began on the $93 million facility last September to replace the aging Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena and Shopko Hall.

As the new Expo Center continues to take shape, sales staff with the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau are already making pitches to host national events when it opens next January.

"We just had someone in Indianapolis, we're out in Washington, D.C., last week, really looking at the bigger things that we can bring here. This is something that we've never had before, and we're looking at every opportunity whether it's sports events or big floor shows. We can drive large vehicles in, have large equipment shows," says Brenda Krainik, marketing and communications director for the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau.

With 125,000 square feet of open space, the Expo Center will double the size of the old arena and Shopko Hall combined.

"The Packers have interest in hosting the NFL Draft. That wouldn't be a possibility in Green Bay if the new expo center wasn't being built," says Terry Charles with PMI Entertainment Group, which will manage the new facility.

Charles says the Expo Center will be a community gem located in the perfect spot.

"With the glass windows and the slanted roof and the beautiful plaza, I mean, it's going to be an eye-catcher," says Charles, "and it's going to fit in with the Stadium District, with what the Packers are doing in the Titletown District on the other side of Lambeau Field. It's going to be the place to be."