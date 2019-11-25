New Appleton task force to focus on addressing climate change

The City of Appleton Common Council votes to tackle climate change on a local level by forming a new task force.

Earlier this month, the Trump Administration formally began the process of removing the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, citing too large a burden would be posed on the economy.

"We can't really rely on the federal government to do it anymore, so we're bringing this down to a local level to take action," said Alex Schultz, District 9 Alderman for the City of Appleton.

Schultz tells Action 2 News many of his constituents consider climate change to be a high priority that city officials need to address.

"The city should be commended for what it's doing on sustainability, but we've got to take the next big leap," said Schultz. "That doesn't get us very far."

He joined three fellow council members to put together a plan.

"The actual title is the Appleton Task Force on Resiliency, Mitigation, and Climate Adaptation," he said.

It is a two-year task force made up of ten members. The goal is to bring the city to the table with other local non-government organizations (NGOs) and non-profits already advocating for change.

"I think the role the city can play is a leadership role in saying, 'Well, let's see what you guys are doing, and let's see what we have in place as our policies that either are currently hindering you from getting things done," said Schultz. "'Or are there policies that we can institute to help you get some of this critical work done?'"

The City of Appleton is not the first municipality in Wisconsin to take local action on climate change.

"We already have models. This isn't really about having discussions about whether this is an issue or not," Schultz. "We know it's an issue, and really now it's about looking at what other communities are doing and taking the things that work well for them and saying, 'How do we apply that to the City of Appleton?'"

Schultz hopes that other communities in Northeast Wisconsin will be inspired by the creation of the task force.

"The Fox Valley region in general is waiting to see what we do, and so now, it's sort of on us to make some steps and make some movement," he said. "I think if we embrace that and really take some bold action, the rest of the communities are going to say, 'Look, Appleton is doing it. It's time for us to follow.'"

The application to become a member on the task force is available to fill out on the City of Appleton website.

The deadline to be considered for a seat is December 15.

"Obviously, we want people who have some exposure, who have been working to address this stuff, but that doesn't preclude anybody from being on this task force," said Schultz.

The Appleton Common Council voted to approve the resolution to form the task force in a 12 to 1 vote on Wednesday, November 20.

District 8 Alderman Matt Reed voted against the measure. Reed did not return any requests for comment from Action 2 News on that vote.