Neville Public Museum honored by historical society

Green Bay's Neville Public Museum received an award from the Wisconsin Historical Society on Tuesday.

The Museum Exhibit Award was presented for the Neville's "Delay of Game: Experiences of African-American Football Players in Titletown."

The exhibit focused on the experiences and challenges of African-American players living in Green Bay's predominantly white community.

It also explored today's social issues and their connection to football, including profiling young players into positions based on their race and kneeling during the national anthem.

The museum received a national historical award for the same exhibit earlier this year.