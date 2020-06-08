Neville Public Museum asks demonstrators to donate protest items

The Neville Public Museum is hoping this weekend's demonstrators will help them document this moment in history.

Museums often tell stories of the past, but those at the Neville recognize we are living through one of those moments right now.

"Sometimes history gives us the past to reflect on so we can modify our future but really what is happening right now is a turning point in our lives and it's an opportunity," said Beth Lemke, executive director of the Neville Public Museum.

Lemke said it's an opportunity to document history happening right before our eyes.

"We need to be recording those stories and we need to be able to capture those experiences from people who are experiencing it at that time," said Lemke.

Due to safety reasons revolving around COVID-19, Lemke said her team wasn't able to collect items from the protests themselves, so they are hoping demonstrators donate items.

In a post on Facebook, Lemke said they are looking for #BlackLivesMatter protest signs, T-shirts, photographs, journal entries, posters and face masks.

"super customized face masks that tell an amazing story because we have two things happening right now, COVID-19 and peaceful protesting," said Lemke. "What we are trying to do is be more inclusive and diversify, so it's not just one perspective that's told. It's a collective experience that is told."

Lemke said 'active gathering' helps tell the whole story.

"Whether it's written word or thought or visual, it's important material that we need to be the keepers of and we can utilize so we never forget this moment in time," said Lemke.

It's a moment in time those living through it will never forget, but Lemke said it's not really for us, it's for future generations.

"History does repeat itself and protests will always be part of our lives and stories," said Lemke. "That is just something that is penning here, right now and it's time to collect and gather that information while it's happening."

If you would like to donate an item you used to protest this weekend, you can drop it off at the Neville Public Museum on Tuesday, June 9 3pm-6pm or Wednesday, June 10th 9am-noon. Lemke said there's not need to call ahead, just come to the front doors. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in followed.

Lemke said items collected will be documented and stored for future displays.

