Neville Public Museum reducing hours due to violence during protests

The Neville Public Museum is reducing its hours this week due to concerns about the violence that followed protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The museum will close at 5 p.m. each night, and open at noon on Tuesday and Sunday and 9 a.m. the other days.

Wednesday's Explorer program is canceled.

The museum says it's taking these steps to protect visitors, volunteers, staff and its collection.

The Neville will reduce hours even further if violence continues to break out.

The museum encourages using online ticketing to reserve half-hour blocks and avoid having too many visitors in the galleries at one time.