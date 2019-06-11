Neville Museum earns prestigious recognition for "Delay of Game"

The Neville Public Museum in Green Bay needs to make room in its trophy case.

The museum says last year's exhibit "Delay of Game" received an Award of Merit from the American Association for State and Local History.

It's considered a prestigious recognition in the field of interpreting history.

"Delay of Game" explored the experiences of African American football players in Titletown, including the story of Bob Mann, the first black Packers player.

Action 2 News talked with Mann's family during the exhibit last year. They said Mann cherished his time in Green Bay.