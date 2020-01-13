Nephew of retiring Sen. Dave Hansen announces campaign for 30th District seat

De Pere Alderman Jonathon Hansen has announced his campaign for the 30th district seat in Wisconsin's Senate.

Hansen has served as an alderman on the City Council since April of 2017, and says he is proud of his accomplishments, such as partnering with county and state officials to create momentum for the Brown County Southern Bridge project.

Hansen says his campaign will reach out to all the residents for the 30th Senate District, including in the most remote parts of the district.

The 30th Senate District seat includes the following communities:

Abrams

Bellevue

De Pere

Glenmore

Green Bay

Grover

Ledgeview

Little River

Little Suamico

Marinette

Pensaukee

Peshtigo

Pound

Oconto

Stiles

Suamico

The Senate seat is currently held by Jonathon's uncle, Dave Hansen, who has held the seat for the past 19 years.

Sen. Hansen announced last Thursday he will retire at the end of his legislative term, which is at the end of 2020, in order to spend more time with family.

His retirement will open the doors for what is likely to be a hotly-contested race to replace him.

Sen. Hansen was elected to the 30th Senate District in November 2000, and previously, served on the Brown County Board from 1996-2002.

Jonathon Hansen says he hopes to carry on his uncle's legacy.