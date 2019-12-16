Neighbors grant a woman's last wish: Cookies

A Green Bay woman who is terminally ill says she is blown away by the sweetness of strangers.

Deborah Firkins, who's terminally ill, asked her neighbors for cookies and about 20 responded (WBAY photo)

It's an outpouring of support that she never expected, and her last Christmas has been made special following a simple request.

Deborah Firkins has never had it easy. "I've been fighting to stay alive since the day I was born because I was born two months early," says Firkins.

Throughout her adult life, serious health challenges have come one after another.

"Heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease, Crohn's disease, I've had cancer four times," says Firkins.

At 64 years old, Firkins is now suffering from skin cancer and end stage liver disease, caused by her Crohn's disease.

"Now the only thing that will save me is a liver transplant and I'm not trying to be a martyr or anything, but with everything I'm going through I feel that a healthy live would go better to somebody else that has a better quality of life," says Firkins.

Knowing it will likely be her last Christmas, Firkins turned to a social networking service for neighborhoods called Nextdoor.

Her request, to see if someone would be willing to bake her Christmas cookies.

"I was shocked. I was really shocked. I had like 20 different people respond," says Firkins with a smile.

The cookies have started to arrive, with no strings attached.

"I wanted to pay for somebody to make me some Christmas cookies, but nobody wanted no money for them," says Firkins.

A simple gesture of kindness that's left Firkins grateful and at peace.

"I'm ready to go. I mean, I've had a hard life, but I've learned from it, and I know that where I'm going to go I'm going to be whole again, and I'm going to be in no pain, no diseases, I'll be able to walk again and everything else, and I'll be healthy," says Firkins.

If you would like to donate cookies to Firkins, she has a lot. Please consider surprising one of your neighbors or an organization that could use a little sweetness at this time of year.