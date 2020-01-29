Neighbors give input on what they would like to see in the future Shipyard district

Green Bay city leaders heard from neighbors Wednesday night about what they would like to see in the shipyard district.

Located on the west side of the Fox River, the city is planning to invest $10 million into the 13 acre property.

Plans also include investing $1 million into revitalizing neighborhoods in the south Broadway District.

“I would like to see more activities for the youth to do in the area; so when my grandchildren come over, or even our granddaughter that's with us, they have more stuff to do rather than just sitting on a computer,” said Rose Casperson, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 30 years.

The conversation was facilitated by representatives from EPR, a consulting firm specializing in redeveloping former industrial sites.

“We're also bring in other federal and state stakeholders, for example EPA region 5 is coming up from Chicago to lend their expertise when it comes to environmental cleanup,” said Todd Gordon, a senior planner.

The firm is being provided to Green Bay city leaders through an Environmental Protection Agency grant, which helps cities improve quality of life and become more economically and environmentally sustainable.

“A lot of the suburbs are starting to relocate downtown. People who have a choice, both younger people and older people, want to be in-town neighborhoods; so we're trying to organize and take advantage of those opportunities,” said Gordon.

Attendees worked in groups to answer questions about what they like about the area and what kind of change they would like to see.

People responded with suggestions like, having more places where people can gather, improving property and more spaces for activities.

“Hopefully this is going to point out some projects that need attention and ways they can accomplish them,” said Gordon.

The consultant will sit down with city leaders on Thursday to go over the community’s responses and figure out how to integrate them into future planning.

