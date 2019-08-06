Neighbors encouraged to take a "night" out of crime

Tuesday is National Night Out.

The movement started in 1984 is designed to strengthen communities and make them safer.

We've been hearing from neighborhoods and police departments across our viewing area about block parties and events where people can meet their neighbors and their local law enforcement officers.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is organizing a Night Out at Willow Creek Park off Guns Road in Bellevue.

Sheriff Todd Delain says knowing your neighbors helps you recognize when someone doesn't belong or something seems out of place, and knowing your local officers can make you feel more comfortable about calling them to check it out.