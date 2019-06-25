Neighbors call suspected drunk driving crash scene 'gut-wrenching'

Two young girls remain in the hospital after being airlifted from a suspected drunk driving crash in Oneida on Monday night.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, those girls are four years old and six years old and sustained severe injuries in the crash. A three-year-old girl was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

Tyson Johnson lives on County Highway C down the road from the intersection where the crash happened.

"We noticed that there was no traffic on the highway which was unusual," said Johnson. "We then heard a helicopter that came right over the house. That got our curiosity, so we stuck our head out and saw the helicopter come and land on the highway."

With children himself, watching the scene unfold was all too real for Johnson.

"It was gut-wrenching. Just to find out that there were kids and to find out the kids were the ones airlifted, it was really gut-wrenching. It made me think that maybe that could have been us coming home from Appleton," he said.

Another neighbor, Laura Ledvina, captured a video of the 39-year-old man investigators say ran the stop sign going east on County Highway EE getting a sobriety test from officers shortly after the crash. He was arrested for suspected operating while intoxicated.

That man has been identified as the father of two of the young girls who were hurt and the guardian of the third.

"It's pretty crazy to see where the accident took place and how much force had to take place to push all this dirt and the vehicles this far," said Johnson. "That's just unreal."

The 39-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. His name has not been released.