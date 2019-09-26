Neighbors & smoke detectors alert De Pere couple to house fire

A De Pere couple escapes a house fire early Thursday morning.

Six neighboring fire departments assisted De Pere Fire Rescue at a house fire on the morning of Thursday September 26, 2019. (WBAY photo)

De Pere Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Eric Johnson spoke with Action 2 News on the scene.

He says neighbors spotted the fire at the house on the corner Talbot Avenue and Ridgeway Boulevard just before 1:00 a.m.

The neighbors pounding on the door and the home's ringing smoke detectors alerted the couple in the home and they got out safely before fire crews arrived.

Johnson says the first firefighters to reach the home found a large fire outside the home. The back deck was on fire with flames spreading into the house.

Fire crews quickly knocked down the flames on the deck, then entered the home to fight the fire inside the house and attic.

One firefighter was treated on scene for heat exhaustion.

Damage to the house is estimated at $90,000.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Bellevue Fire, Ledgeview Fire, Hobart Fire, Green Bay Metro Fire, and Lawrence Fire helped De Pere respond to the incident.

The Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force is looking into the cause of the fire.