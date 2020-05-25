Neighborhood organizes a different kind of Memorial Day parade

Green Bay's Olde Preble Neighborhood organized a local observance for Memorial Day.

A parade of vehicles rolls through the Olde Preble Neighborhood in Green Bay on Memorial Day 2020 (WBAY photo)

A parade of vehicles, many adorned in red, white and blue, drove through the neighborhood Monday morning as people watched from their lawns.

The parade attracted about a dozen vehicles and Mayor Eric Genrich.

"It's safe. We're not throwing any candy, we're not throwing anything that's contaminated or could spread any kind of infection, but we are just going to say, 'We're in this together; we're here for each other and we're playing for the same team. We're all in this together,' so that's what it's all about," neighborhood association president

Organizers say the parade could become a tradition.