Neenah teen hurt after run-in with semi

A 14-year-old Neenah high school student was taken to a hospital after a run-in with a semi truck, according to police.

It happened Monday morning on Main Street at Western Avenue.

Witnesses told police that the teen ran across the road into the side of a passing semi. Police also reviewed the semi's dash camera video.

The teen was alert and able to speak with officers before being transported to a local hospital.

"As a reminder, it is important to look both ways before crossing the road," reads a statement from Neenah Police. "Please wear lighter clothing to make yourselves more visible in the early morning hours. When available, please use the flashing amber lights to assist you at designated crosswalks."

Police responded to the scene at 6:57 a.m.

If you witnessed this accident, call Neenah Police at 920-886-6000.