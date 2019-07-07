Neenah soccer fans celebrate USWNT win

Hundreds of people cheered on the women's soccer team at Greene's Pour House in Neenah.

"You just know it's coming," Fan Sarah Vanderaa said. "You have an alarm set off in the morning and right when it goes off you're ready to go."

"I'm so impressed by our women doing what only one other team has done and that is to win back to back world championships," Fan Josh Vandenwildenberk said.

When the bar opened at 8 a.m.you better believe people were there ready to cheer on team USA.

"It's been crazy," Fan Karen Sengstock said. "The US is really pumped up for this. We want to win. We want this gold cup."

The crowd went wild when team USA brought the world cup home. [n

"One thing about USA team sport is it doesn't matter what your religion is, what your beliefs are, what your political beliefs are," Vandenwildenberk said. "It's one nation and everybody gets behind them."