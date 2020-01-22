Neenah school district reports on problems at aging Shattuck Middle School

The Neenah Joint School District is addressing parents' concerns about problems at Shattuck Middle School after a chunk of heavy plaster fell from its auditorium last month.

The school district sent an email to families Wednesday saying it has identified several needs regarding its facilities.

Experts weren't aware the 92-year-old material was deteriorating because it was covered by renovation.

The district reports the auditorium has been closed since the incident, and contractors and district staff will continue to monitor the entire school building for ongoing issues.

In addition to the plaster, the district is aware of concerns have been raised on social media about water quality at the school. The district says water at the school was tested in December and is safe to drink.

The email reads in part, "There are many challenges maintaining aging buildings that have undergone as many renovations and changes as Shattuck and some of our other schools. The district has steadily increased its capital maintenance budget over the past decade to proactively make these repairs."

As Action 2 News reported last month, the school board approved a $114.9 million referendum. Under the referendum, Shattuck Middle School would close. The current high school building would be renovated into a middle and intermediate school and a new high school would be constructed.