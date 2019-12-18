Neenah school board approves $114.9M referendum

The Neenah Joint School District believes a nearly $115 million referendum will address the need for improvements.

“We have a lot of needs throughout our district,” Communications Manager Jim Strick said. “I think the biggest one that everyone would agree on is our middle school is in pretty rough shape at 92 years old.”

Along with building a new high school, the current high school would be renovated into a middle and intermediate school.

Shattuck Middle School would close and Horace Mann Middle School would become an elementary.

“It’ll relieve some crowding at the elementary schools and then provide newer buildings for grades 5th through 8th grades,” Strick said.

The new high school would be located on 225 acres the district is in the process of purchasing along Winchester Road.

"We are going to purchase it either way even though we are still finalizing all the due diligence,” said Strick.

He said the annual estimated tax impact for a $100,000 property would be $99 a year for up to 20 years.

"We're excited in a sense where this time around I feel like it was a community-driven solution," said Strick.

Safety and security upgrades are planned throughout the district if the referendum passes on April 7, 2020.

The design process would begin next summer with construction starting in the summer of 20-21.

“It would take 2 years to build and then students would move in the fall of 2023,” said Strick.