Neenah needs your help to find a wizard.

Police say the small, stout wizard pictured was on "house" arrest on the 500 block of Oak Street when he disappeared.

Suggestions he cast a disappearing spell are met with skepticism.

The lawn wizard is about two-and-a-half feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Police say if you find this wizard in someone else's yard, "he doesn't belong there."