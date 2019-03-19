Neenah middle school students taking on world robotics championship

A group of Neenah middle school students are hoping to be the best in the world. Shattuck Middle School is sending a team of three to the VEX IQ Robotics world championship in Louisville, Kentucky.

Excitement is building at Shattuck Middle School in Neenah. Three members of the school's robotics club are heading to the world championship at the end of April. In only its second year, the robotics club members are pretty proud of all they've accomplished.

According to 8th grader Bailey Schmeichel, "Pretty good because I finally did something that put me somewhere."

The team has been working all year on building a bot used in league competition and the state tournament, showing their skills in not only driving their robot through a course. But also programming it to complete tasks.

"I kind of like that you get to build something and when you see it work it's just really really cool," says 8th grader Milo Runnerstrom. He adds, "We kept modifying it stuff for torque so we could get the high hang and the lift up the things and torque and speed."

And now that they're world championship-bound, they're studying other teams successes and working on building a new robot to use at the competition.

"Making it efficient and just trying to waste as less motion as possible," says 7th grader Ryan Leeser.

With guidance from their coach, and putting skills they're learning in class to work, the team has already exceeded expectations.

Coach Brian Schalliol says, "It really was a surprise this year, how well they did and how they turned it all around this season and I think they really showed that endurance aspect and they're very enthusiastic and I hope that continues as we go on to there."

And as they head to the world championship they're simply hoping to continue to shine.

Ryan Leeser adds, "I don't know if we're going to win, but hopefully we'll do well."

