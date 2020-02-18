Neenah man reuniting with family after coronavirus quarantine

A Neenah man boarded a flight to California Tuesday morning to meet his wife and children who have been in quarantine after returning from China amid the COVID-19, or coronavirus, outbreak.

Daisy Roth and her daughters are being released from quarantine Tuesday after two weeks at a hotel on Travis Air Force Base in northern California.

Daisy and her daughters were transported to the base after visiting Wuhan, China. The Chinese city is the epicenter of the outbreak of coronavirus. The respiratory disease is new and the World Health Organization has declared it a "public health emergency of international concern."

There are several confirmed cases in the United States--including Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to learn more about coronavirus from the CDC.

Daisy's husband, Sam Roth, boarded a flight at Appleton International Airport Tuesday morning to see his family. He told Action 2 News that he's anxious to see them, and happy they've done everything needed to stay healthy.

"They've been doing everything to take precautions to not get infected, since they were in lockdown in Wuhan, staying inside," says Sam Roth. "So there was never really a fear of getting the coronavirus. They have not been in contact with anyone who they know has fallen ill."

One person has tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin. One case is pending. Fourteen people have tested negative. CLICK HERE to track the numbers in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the immediate health risk to the general public in Wisconsin remains low.