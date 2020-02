The Neenah Police Department is asking the public for help to find a missing man.

Neenah police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that they're looking for Robert D. Ernest.

We don't know any more about him yet. A photo provided by the police department shows he's a white man with brown hair.

If you have information that could help locate him, call local police or Neenah Investigative Sergeant Jeremy Bauman at (920) 866-6034. The case number is 19-011716.